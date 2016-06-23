The chef and owner of Carla Hall’s Southern Kitchen in Brooklyn, New York gives us a look inside her city kitchen

Step Inside Carla Hall's New York City Kitchen — and See What She Really Cooks for Dinner

After hours of cooking on camera and in a hot restaurant kitchen, sometimes the last thing Carla Hall wants to do at the end of the day is prepare an elaborate supper.

“I spend a lot of time at my first restaurant, which is Carla Hall’s Southern Kitchen, and by the time I get home, I don’t want to cook,” she tells PEOPLE in the video above.

But, as Hall says, “a girl’s gotta eat.” So The Chew co-host keeps a quick and easy dinner up her sleeve for those nights when she’s craving something healthy, wholesome, satisfying and, most of all, quick.

For our exclusive video series What I Really Cook for Dinner, the chef takes PEOPLE into her Manhattan apartment to explore her kitchen, and show us one of her favorite, go-to weekday meals.

Her apartment is decorated with crafts from a trip to Mozambique, books, photos and, yes, her daytime Emmy award. But the real goods are, of course, found in the restaurateur’s kitchen. Her cupboard, drawers and large fridge are brimming with condiments, oils and spices—in true chef fashion.

“I cook a lot of chicken. I cook a lot of pasta,” says Hall, whose new Brooklyn, New York restaurant specializes in Nashville-style hot fried chicken. “If somebody’s gonna drop by, I’m probably going to make something like this.”

Tonight, Hall is whipping up her Chicken Thighs with Spicy Tomatoes & Olives recipe. “Toot-toot. Honk-Honk,” Hall says after a taste. “This is me tooting my own horn, because this is good. Try this at home!”

Chicken Thighs with Spicy Tomatoes & Olives

4 chicken thighs

2 tsp. olive oil

3 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

½ cup tomatoes, diced

½ cup canned tomatoes

½ tsp of chili flakes

½ cup of chicken stock

¼ cup of pitted kalamata olives

1. Heat skillet to medium high.

2. Season chicken with salt and pepper.

3. Add olive oil in pan and gently place chicken in hot skillet. Brown at least 3 minutes on each side until browned. Reduce heat to medium.

4. Add garlic. Cook for 30 seconds until fragrant, and then add diced and canned tomatoes and chile flakes.

5. Pour in stock and simmer, covered, for 15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.

6. Stir in kalamata olives, then serve.