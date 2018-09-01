Carla Hall's Broccoli Pesto Pasta

On The Chew, America fell in love with Hall’s infectious energy and yummy comfort food—like this weekday pasta that’s “a great way to get kids to eat their veggies,” says the author of Carla Hall’s Soul Food. The show ended in June, but fans can follow her as she joins GMA Day as its food contributor.

Broccoli Pesto Pasta

1 lb. uncooked penne rigate pasta

1½ lbs. fresh broccoli, cut into 2-in. florets, stems trimmed and cut into 1-in. chunks, divided

1 tsp. crushed red pepper

½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1¼ tsp. kosher salt, divided

¾ tsp. black pepper, divided

2 cups packed fresh spinach

2 cups coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1¼ oz. Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, grated (about ½ cup), plus more for garnish

2 small garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

1 tsp. lemon zest plus 2 Tbsp. fresh juice

1 (15-oz.) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1. Preheat oven to 400º. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta, and cook according to package directions until al dente. Drain pasta, reserving 1/3 cup cooking water.

2. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Toss broccoli florets, red pepper, 2 tablespoons oil, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ black pepper. Roast in oven until lightly browned and tender, 15 to 17 minutes. Remove from oven, and set aside.

3. While florets roast, pulse broccoli stems, spinach, parsley, cheese, garlic, lemon zest and lemon juice in a food processor until combined, about 6 times. With processor running, slowly drizzle in remaining ½ cup oil; process until smooth. Add remaining ¾ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon black pepper, and pulse until combined. Transfer to a large bowl.

4. Add pasta to pesto; toss to coat. Add beans and roasted broccoli florets; toss to combine. Add ¼ cup to 1/3 cup of reserved cooking water to reach desired consistency, and toss to combine. Garnish with more cheese.

Serves: 6

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes