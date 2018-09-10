Carla Hall to Host Cooking Segment on Premiere of GMA Day, Which Replaced The Chew

The Chew may have ended, but Carla Hall will still be returning to your television screen.

The chef, who co-hosted the ABC cooking show alongside Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon before it was canceled, will appear on the premiere of GMA Day on Monday and take viewers through a step-by-step process of making a wine can chicken recipe, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively.

GMA Day, which is the third hour of Good Morning America and replaced the airtime spot for The Chew, is hosted by Michael Strahan and Sarah Haines and will broadcast at 1 p.m. ET on weekdays.

It was announced in May that The Chew would not be returning for its eighth season.

“I am so grateful for all the good times and incredible friends I have made over the past seven years on @abcthechew,” Hall posted on Instagram following the announcement. “It has truly been an amazing ride. I am looking forward to new adventures! What’s next? Stay tuned! Onward and upward!”

In April, Hall opened up to PEOPLE about the show’s vibe after her co-host Mario Batali was fired following sexual misconduct allegations.

“With three people, you really can’t say, ‘Okay, those four will take care of it,’” says the author of the upcoming cookbook Carla Hall’s Soul Food. “You have to be engaged and I think we’ve become closer, because even when you have a cooking segment and it’s the three of us, everybody is joining in. It has been so much fun because we’ve had to raise the energy.”

As first reported by Eater, Batali was accused of groping several different women that involved “inappropriate touching in a pattern of behavior that spans at least two decades.”

In a statement to Eater following the allegations, Batali said: “I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.”