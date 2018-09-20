More Than 130,000 Lbs. of Ground Beef Recalled Due to Deadly E. Coli Contamination

Colorado-based meat producer Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling over 130,000 lbs. of ground beef products due to a possible E. coli contamination.

The United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on Wednesday following reports of a death and 17 people falling ill with E.Coli. Those affected reported feeling sick between July 5 and July 25 and after an investigation, the government organization confirmed that the “probable source” of the outbreak was Cargill Meat.

The contaminated products, which were distributed nationwide, were packaged and produced on June 21, and were labeled as “EST. 86R.” The FSIS is concerned that “some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers,” and suggests that consumers throw away the products or return them to the place of purchase.

RELATED VIDEO: Fried Stuffed Avocado with Avocado Ranch

E. coli O26, like common E. Coli infections, often causes diarrhea and vomiting, according to the release. At times, illnesses can become more severe if not treated with antibiotics.

RELATED: The Kitchen Tools We’re Using and Loving Right Now

Those concerned that they may be ill due to E. coli, should contact their doctor immediately, the FSIS adds. Food and safety questions can be directed here.