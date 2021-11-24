Cardi B Reluctantly Learns How to Make a Thanksgiving Day Meal: 'I Can't Cook!' — Watch

In a clip from the latest episode of Cardi Tries shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the rap superstar tackles her fear of whipping up Thanksgiving dinner, at the request of her mother-in-law

Cardi B is on fire in the kitchen!

In a clip from the latest episode of Cardi Tries shared exclusively with PEOPLE on Wednesday, the rap superstar, 29, tackles her fear whipping up Thanksgiving dinner, at the request of her mother-in-law.

Alongside Grammy Award-winning singer Ciara and chef Kwame Onwuachi, the mom of two rolls up her sleeves and gets down to business in the kitchen.

In the clip, a then-pregnant Cardi and Ciara, 36, reveal their favorite Thanksgiving dishes are turkey and mac and cheese, respectively. They're then "ordained" as chefs by Kwame, 32.

"I don't know why I'm getting nervous. I'm embarrassed. I can't cook," the "Up" rapper fake cries, as she puts on her apron.

The Top Chef alum responds, "There is no stress in Kwame's kitchen."

It's decided that the Thanksgiving menu will consist of jerk turkey, mac and cheese, rice and peas, and dessert. Elsewhere in the episode, Cardi oversees the rice, which PEOPLE also has an exclusive look at (below).

In the clip, Kwame instructs the rapper to stir coconut milk, chicken stock, and ginger-garlic puree into the rice dish.

"Oh, you love yourself some ginger-garlic puree," Cardi says, playfully.

"It adds so much flavor," explains Kwame.

Of the process, Cardi admits, "I just felt like I been getting lied to my whole life because it's like… when your family does it, they put like the bags on top of it, and they do it in a very old pot. And he just did it so simple like the young kids' way."

"Why moms and grandmas make it look so hard?" she questions.

"Because they wanna torture you a little bit," Kwame responds.

"This one right here – this is the Thanksgiving food that I could make. This gonna be on my list," Cardi declares. "I could do that type of rice."

The full episode was released on Wednesday and viewers can watch it on Watch Together via Messenger, Instagram and Facebook Watch.

In October, PEOPLE got an exclusive clip of Cardi confronting her fear of heights in Cardi Tries.

Alongside comedians Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion, both 23, the rapper hilariously suited up and was lifted nearly 100 feet into the air by a crane.

In the beginning of the clip, Cardi and Dion waited inside the cage nervously before it ascended into the air — as Thompson said, "let's get 'em on up now Mr. crane man."

As it lifted them, Cardi questioned, "Oh my god why is it moving?" — then screamed "why it dangle like that?"

"I swear to god," she continued.