Cardi B Sounds Off on Rising Grocery Prices in Her Neighborhood: 'What the F--- Is Going On?'

"Lettuce that was $2 a couple of months ago is now f—ing $7, of course, I'm going to say something," the rapper said in a video posted on Twitter

By
Published on January 5, 2023 01:36 PM
cardi b
Cardi B. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cardi B has something to say about expensive grocery prices.

On Wednesday, the "I Like It" rapper, 30, shared an expletive video on Twitter explaining why she is speaking up about food inflation.

In the tweet captioned "PSA!!!!", the musician talks about her anger over grocery prices and why she is upset despite being "successful."

"Let me tell you something when I be complaining about food prices and you motherf—ers be like 'Ain't you rich? Why are you complaining about lettuce? Why are you complaining about this?'" she says at the start of the video. "That just shows people that when you become successful when you got money, you're going to go broke soon because y'all not budgeting."

The Grammy Award-winning artist then explains how she sees a summary of her weekly spending and has been noticing that the costs for groceries have been increasing. "When I'm starting to see that groceries is tripling up it's like ayo what the f— is going on? I wanna see for myself what the f— s— is being spent on," the Bronx native says.

She tells fans she went to the supermarket. "Lettuce that was $2 a couple of months ago is now f—ing $7, of course, I'm going to say something. The f—? I think that s— is crazy," reaffirming another tweet she posted Tuesday about the price of lettuce.

In 2022, grocery and menu prices rose 10.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine, and weather issues have all played a part in the rising costs.

Some followers have critiqued Cardi B for being involved in the conversation. One Twitter user wrote, "Girl you rich as hell cut the nonsense you not one of us no more" and another commented, "Aren't you a millionaire?"

But these comments won't stop the rapper, according to her video, who hopes that her large fanbase and wide reach will better the situation.

"I can only imagine what middle-class people or people in the hood is motherf—ing thinking so yes I'm going to say something, the f—? And I have a big platform so I do want anybody that is responsible of these f—ing prices to put that s— the f— down. They going to see my s—- they might put it down so shut the…" she says before she cuts the video off.

In happier news for the artist, her family spent the holiday season together. The "WAP" rapper and Offset were joined by their children — 4-year-old Kulture Kiari and 16-month-old Wave Set, as well as Offset's 13-year-old son Jordan — on a ski trip to Big SNOW American Dream on Dec. 29.

The Migos rapper shared some images from the spot, which is an indoor real-snow ski and snowboard center. In the pictures from their family outing, Offset, 31, and the two boys are decked out in winter gear.

"The reason I gotta go hard," Offset captioned an Instagram post of himself with two of his children.

