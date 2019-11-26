Cardi B Doesn't Think Offset's Family Would 'Trust' Her Thanksgiving Macaroni and Cheese

Image zoom Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

She can rap, she can dance, she can captivate — but can she cook?

Cardi B, who just partnered with Pepsi for a new holiday ad campaign, opened up to PEOPLE in this week’s issue about her Thanksgiving plans. And those plans in fact do not include preparing a meal.

“I’m really excited,” the star, 27, says of the approaching holiday. “I’m going to Atlanta. I spend it with [my husband] Offset‘s family.”

Asked if she’ll be pitching in on cooking the meal she quickly says, “No. I could help mash up the potatoes, know what I’m sayin’? Y’all want me to peel some vegetables, I’ll help you with that!'”

Though she doesn’t seem too confident in her culinary abilities, Cardi says she’s always willing to bet on herself. “I mean if y’all want me to cook a dish, I’ll do it. But I don’t guarantee it.”

As for the highly sought-after and oft-criticized Thanksgiving staple of macaroni and cheese, “I think I could do a really good mac and cheese,” she says, seeming to hint that she has no prior experience executing that feat. Still, says Cardi, “I don’t play with my mac and cheese either, so I feel like if I’m gonna go in and do it, I’m gonna do it good. But I don’t think they’re gonna trust me enough.”

One thing she’s sure will happen is getting to watch 1-year-old daughter Kulture have a great time. “Now that my daughter’s a little bit older she likes to interact with kids,” says the proud mom. “I’m excited to see her with her siblings [Offset is father to three other children from previous relationships]. It’s gonna be fun. A lot of open space down there in Atlanta so I can’t wait.”