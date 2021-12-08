Cardi B Discovered a 'Really Good' Late Night Snack: Doritos and BBQ Sauce

"Y'all gonna love it, try it and tell me I'm right," rapper Cardi B said

Cardi B's latest culinary creation is one she's convinced fans are going to love.

Early Wednesday morning, the "I Like It" rapper, 29, shared a video of herself to Twitter revealing that she had come up with the perfect pairing: nacho cheese Doritos and BBQ sauce.

"This s--- is really good," she said in the video. "I'm not going to lie. S--- done good. Y'all gonna love it, try it. Try it and tell me I'm right."

Like many amateur chefs, Cardi had discovered the combo due to a mixture of two things proven to inspire creativity time and time again: hunger and lack of ingredients.

"I'm dumb hungry right, and there's nothing to eat but candy and Doritos," she explained. "I don't really like to eat chips mad dry but I don't have no dip so I put some BBQ sauce."

"Yo, I think I did something bro," she marveled, eating the creation. "I really did something. Deadass, if you have this s--- in your house, try it. Like, I did something."

She captioned the post, "2am s--- but no lie ...s--- taste good."

Cardi has been working to improve her skills in the kitchen lately, thanks to her new Facebook Watch show Cardi Tries.

In her Thanksgiving episode, the busy mom of two teamed with Grammy Award-winning singer Ciara and chef Kwame Onwuachi to cook the perfect Turkey Day meal.

Designing a menu that paid tribute to Cardi' Afro-Latina roots (Cardi's mom hails from Trinidad and Tobago, while her father is from the Dominican Republic), Chef Kwame taught the chart-topper how to make jerk turkey, mac and cheese, rice and peas, and dessert.

"This one right here – this is the Thanksgiving food that I could make. This gonna be on my list," Cardi declared, after tasting the rice and peas. "I could do that type of rice."

In previous social media posts, Cardi has also spoken about what she eats in a day, writing on her Instagram Stories in 2019 that she skips lunch.

"I also only eat twice a day," she revealed. "I eat a big breakfast and then I eat a big dinner."

She's also opened up about how she eats Doritos in the past too, writing in a 2018 tweet, "I hate red Doritos but for some reason I want red Doritos with sour cream and cheese and guacamole 😋😋"