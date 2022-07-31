Carbonara Florentine With Turkey Bacon
By adding turkey bacon, throwing in tons of greens and using less cheese, this spin on the classic Roman pasta tastes as luxurious as the original.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup chopped, uncooked turkey bacon
- 8 oz.s whole-wheat spaghetti
- 10 oz.s baby spinach
- 3 large eggs, beaten
- ⅓ cup grated pecorino Romano cheese
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- Crushed red pepper
Directions
- Heat a nonstick skillet over medium. Add bacon; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5 minutes. Transfer bacon to a plate. Cook pasta in a pot of boiling salted water according to package directions until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup cooking liquid. Return pasta to pot over low; add spinach and toss to wilt. Whisk together eggs, cheese, salt and black pepper in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in ¼ cup of the reserved cooking liquid into egg mixture; add to hot pasta, tossing constantly over low heat until sauce thickens, about 1 minute. Stir in more cooking liquid, ¼ cup at a time, as needed. Stir in bacon, and sprinkle with parsley and red pepper.
