Applebee's Is Offering $2 Captain and Colas All January Long

Are you feeling blue that the holiday season is over? Applebee’s has got something that might cheer you up.

To kick off the new year, the restaurant chain is providing another great deal for their Neighborhood Drink Of The Month: $2 Captain and Colas.

The speciality drink is concocted exactly the way it sounds: a mixture of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Pepsi served in a 10 oz. mug. It will be available throughout the month of January.

“Rum and cola is a classic combination, but we wanted to make it special when we picked it for our next Neighborhood Drink of the Month, so we crafted it with our number one selling rum, Captain Morgan,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s said in a press release of the pirate-themed special.

This hidden treasure may not be available everywhere though, so be sure to reach out to your local Applebee’s to confirm the offer. Your friends might make you walk the plank if you let them down.

The national franchise is known for its monthly drink deals, which started with their signature Dollaritas. In December for the holiday season, Applebee’s introduced their “Dollar Jolly” drink, a vodka-based cocktail combined with either red cherry or green apple Jolly Rancher candy mix.