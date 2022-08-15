People.com Lifestyle Food Capri Sun Recalls Thousands of Juice Pouches After Cleaning Solution Contamination Kraft Heinz issued the voluntary recall after they "received several consumer complaints" about the taste of the Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavor By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 15, 2022 07:25 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: kraft Kraft Heinz has recalled around 5,760 cases of their Wild Cherry flavor of Capri Sun. The voluntary recall comes after the drinks were "inadvertently" contaminated with diluted cleaning solution that is used on food processing equipment at one of the company's factories, according to a release from Kraft Heinz. "The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product," they noted. "The company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation." Oatly Oat Milk Among 53 Lyons Magnus Drinks Recalled Due to Potential Microbial Contamination The affected products feature a "best when used by" date of June 25, 2023, a universal product code of 087684001004 on the cartons and 876840040900 on the cases. Customers are advised not to consume these products and can return them to the store where they were purchased. They can also call Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 to see if their product is affected by the recall and receive a reimbursement. Kraft Heinz, the company behind Philadelphia Cream Cheese, previously offered customers $20 to go without making cheesecake during the last year's holiday season as the country faced a cream cheese shortage. Meanwhile, Kraft Heinz invested "millions of dollars" into the product to keep up with demand, Philadelphia marketing director Basak Oguz told CNN at the time.