Capri Sun Recalls Thousands of Juice Pouches After Cleaning Solution Contamination

Kraft Heinz has recalled around 5,760 cases of their Wild Cherry flavor of Capri Sun.

The voluntary recall comes after the drinks were "inadvertently" contaminated with diluted cleaning solution that is used on food processing equipment at one of the company's factories, according to a release from Kraft Heinz.

"The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product," they noted. "The company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation."

The affected products feature a "best when used by" date of June 25, 2023, a universal product code of 087684001004 on the cartons and 876840040900 on the cases.

Customers are advised not to consume these products and can return them to the store where they were purchased.

They can also call Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 to see if their product is affected by the recall and receive a reimbursement.

Kraft Heinz, the company behind Philadelphia Cream Cheese, previously offered customers $20 to go without making cheesecake during the last year's holiday season as the country faced a cream cheese shortage.

Meanwhile, Kraft Heinz invested "millions of dollars" into the product to keep up with demand, Philadelphia marketing director Basak Oguz told CNN at the time.