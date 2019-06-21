20 Amusement Park Foods from Across the Country That Everyone Needs to Try at Least Once

Hot dogs, turkey legs, churros, funnel cake—these classic theme-park foods are an attraction all on their own. “There are certain tastes and smells that evoke amusement parks, and they’re special because they’re things you would never make at home,” says Stephen Silverman, author of The Amusement Park, which chronicles centuries of thrilling theme park history. “And just as rides have become more sophisticated, so have the menus. Everything now is more elaborate.” Here, we’ve rounded up the most iconic and innovative menu items you can get at parks across the country!