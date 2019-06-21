20 Amusement Park Foods from Across the Country That Everyone Needs to Try at Least Once

DIG IN
Hot dogs, turkey legs, churros, funnel cake—these classic theme-park foods are an attraction all on their own. “There are certain tastes and smells that evoke amusement parks, and they’re special because they’re things you would never make at home,” says Stephen Silverman, author of The Amusement Park, which chronicles centuries of thrilling theme park history. “And just as rides have become more sophisticated, so have the menus. Everything now is more elaborate.” Here, we’ve rounded up the most iconic and innovative menu items you can get at parks across the country!
DR. SEUSS COTTON CANDY
Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Orlando, Florida
The massive web of spun sugar comes with a variety of topping options all wrapped around a lollipop for a creation that looks like it was plucked straight out of a Dr. Seuss book.
NEAPOLITAN PIZZA
Coney Island, New York
Making its debut at this historic amusement park destination in 2019 is Al Cavallino, a not-your-average pizza stand that serves whole pies made entirely with ingredients imported from Italy.
BLUE ICE CREAM
Charlotte, North Carolina
This pastel-colored ice cream with a natural blueberry flavor is back in 2019 for the first time in decades to feed guests’ nostalgia.
BUTTERBEER
Universal Orlando & Universal Studios Hollywood
Orlando, Florida & Universal City, California
Get this wizarding Butterscotch-flavored drink in hot, cold, or frozen form—or try it as soft-serve ice cream or fudge!
CHURROS
Anaheim, California
Walt Disney’s original park is home to constantly-rotating variations of this classic at various stands throughout the park, with flavors like s’mores, carrot cake, and shimmering purple sugarplum popping up recently.
STUFFED TURKEY LEGS
San Marcos, Texas
Smoked pulled pork, onions, pickles, cheese and barbecue sauce get loaded inside a massive turkey leg for a true meatstravaganza.
25 LB. APPLE PIE
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Cooked from scratch in a massive cast-iron skillet, this whopper is also available by the slice, each of which weigh in at 3 lbs.
GRANNY'S APPLE FRIES
Carlsbad, California
Deep-fried sticks of apple get coated in cinnamon sugar, topped with whipped cream and served in a cute little french fry box.
CRAZY KING SIZE SHAKES
Hershey, Pennsylvania
Over-the-top milkshakes that are a chocolate lover’s dream, with topping selections that range from cupcakes and cookies to pretzels and pie.
SKYLINE CHILI DOGS
Mason, Ohio
Cincinnati’s most-famous dish, which you can get 3-way (with cheese) or 4-way (with cheese and onions.)
HOT FUDGE-COVERED DEEP FRIED OREOS
Chicago, Illinois
As if cakey balls of fried dough filled with Oreo cookies aren’t decadent enough, the park’s sports bar, JB’s Barbecue, douses them with rich chocolate sauce and a dusting of powdered sugar.
MICKEY-SHAPED BEIGNETS
Anaheim, California
These fluffy, powdered sugar-dusted treats are available exclusively at the Mint Julep Bar at Disneyland’s New Orleans Square, and come in both the original and a rotating seasonal flavor.
FESTIVE FLURRY
Santa Claus, Indiana
This frozen concoction comes decked out with either a red velvet cupcake or a monster cookie on top, giving us holiday vibes even in the depths of summer.
SIGNATURE SKILLETS
Branson, Missouri
Guests can watch (and smell) along as these open-air skillets sizzle with fresh ingredients like corn, squash, ocra and meats like sausage and chicken.
FULL THANKSGIVING DINNER
Santa Claus, Indiana
Loosen your belts: This platter comes with with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, amazing green beans, cornmeal muffins, and pie for dessert.
DOLE WHIP
Orlando, Florida
This pineapple soft serve has become a cult-favorite Disney treat in the park, and adults can even get it with a floater of rum at Disney’s Polynesian Resort or in mimosa form at Wine Bar George in Disney Springs.
CINNAMON BREAD
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
The yeasty pull-apart loaf is easily the most beloved food at Dolly Parton’s namesake park, and comes with a side of their signature apple butter if you like it extra sweet.
CHEESE ON A STICK
Sandusky, Ohio
This hunk of gooey cheese, deep-fried to a golden brown, is the epitome of extravagence. You pick one up at several different locations around the park.
CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS
Lake Delton, Wisconsin
No trip to America’s largest waterpark would be complete without a taste of this deep-fried Wisconsin delicacy.
HUCKLEBERRY ICE CREAM & FUNNEL CAKES
Athol, Idaho
Idaho’s state fruit is the star of the show in these twists on amusement park favorites.