Cannabis Company Breaks the Record for Largest Pot Brownie with 850 Lb. Treat
MariMed, Inc. showed off the brownie Tuesday as part of its new edibles bakery brand, Bubby's Baked
This brownie is high on the Guinness World Records list — the highest actually!
In celebration of National Brownie Day on Wednesday a Norwood, Massachusetts-based cannabis company created the world's largest known pot brownie to date.
MariMed, Inc. unveiled the 850-pound brownie infused with 20,000 milligrams of THC on Tuesday as part of its new edibles bakery brand, Bubby's Baked.
According to USA Today, the brownie was made using 1,344 eggs, 250 pounds of sugar, 212 pounds of butter, 5.3 pounds of vanilla extract, 81 pounds of flour, 2 pounds of baking powder, 3 pounds of salt and 122 pounds of cocoa powder.
It measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall.
The news outlet added that the previous largest known weed brownie reported by the Guinness World Records weighed 243 pounds.
"Bubby's Baked fills a big hole in the edibles market that cannabis consumers crave – high-quality, delicious baked goods that stay moist and chewy," said MariMed Chief Product Officer and SVP/Sales Ryan Crandall in a news release.
"For many of us, homemade brownies were our first taste of cannabis-infused edibles. Bubby's recreates and elevates that nostalgic experience, infusing full-spectrum, craft-quality cannabis into timeless recipes, for a reliable high reminiscent of simpler times."
MariMed's Panacea dispensary is located in Middleborough, Massachusetts.
For now the edible line is available in Massachusetts and set to be sold in dispensaries throughout Delaware and Maryland in 2022, the news release added.