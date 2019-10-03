Candy Corn Named America's Least Favorite Halloween Candy in New Survey

Image zoom Getty

When you’re buying treats to pass out on Halloween, you may want to skip over candy corn.

While the iconic tri-colored morsels have become a ubiquitous symbol of the spooky October holiday, it turns out that it’s pretty polarizing, and has a lot of haters.

To figure out what the best and worst Halloween candy of 2019 is, CandyStore.com surveyed 40,000 of their own customers while also factoring in data from numerous lists from websites like BuzzFeed, Business Insider, the Huffington Post and Bon Appétit.

Candy from those lists that got named as the absolute best or worst would receive 10 points, while those that were only the 10th best or worst would get 1 point.

While there were plenty of contenders for people’s least favorite Halloween treat, candy corn beat them all out — including last year’s winner Circus Peanuts, which slipped to the no. 2 spot.

Although a lot of people might not be into it, the sweet is still a favorite in a handful of states.

According to CandyStore.com’s 2017 report, which utilized 10 years of Halloween sales data, Candy Corn was the favorite Halloween Candy in six states: Alabama, Idaho, Michigan, New Mexico, Rhode Island and South Carolina.

Rounding out the list of least favorites were Bit-O-Honey, Good & Plenty, licorice, Smarties, Tootsie Rolls, Necco Wafers, wax Coke bottles, Peanut Butter Kisses and Circus Peanuts.

The site also shared a list of the best Halloween candies, which includes Hershey Bars, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, Butterfingers, Nerds, M&Ms, Kit Kat, Twix, and Snickers.

As for the top candy of them all, people can’t get enough of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups—which actually landed the top spot on seven of the online lists they included in their survey.

So if you want to make everybody around you extra happy this Halloween season, maybe keep all of this in mind when you take a trip down the candy aisle.