Ferrara, owner of top candy corn brand Brach's, have determined the top 20 states that consume the Halloween treat the most

Here Are the States Buying the Most Candy Corn, Halloween's Polarizing Treat

When it comes to the world of Halloween candy, nothing is more divisive than candy corn.

The iconic tri-colored yellow-orange-white morsels have become a ubiquitous symbol of the spooky October holiday, albeit a pretty polarizing one, with some Americans naming it their least favorite Halloween candy.

Turns out, love for the candy might just be regional! Ferrara — owner of Brach's, the no. 1 producer of candy corn and company responsible for nearly all the candy corn sold in the U.S.— have put in the research, rounding up the 20 states that consume the sweet treat the most.

To get their result, Ferra looked at sales of all of their candy corn offerings, including Brach's Classic Candy Corn and Brach's Autumn Mix (which combines the traditional cone-shaped candy with BRACH'S Mellowcreme Pumpkins into one bag).

Ferrara even put all the data in a heat map (fittingly highlighted with orange, yellow, and white colors).

candy corn map Credit: Courtesy Ferrara

At the top of the list? California, Texas, Florida, New York and Michigan — with Illinois, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Indiana filling out the rest of the Top 10 list.

The rest of the Top 20? Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Arizona, Minnesota, Mississippi, Kentucky and Washington.

Of course, if there's a Top 20, there's also a bottom. The 5 states who have not necessarily embraced "Team Candy Corn" just yet? Alabama, Hawaii, Nebraska, Vermont and Wisconsin.

