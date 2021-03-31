8-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Breaks Girl Scout Cookie Record Selling 32,484 Boxes in 'Insane' Season

"She sold her freaking heart out till the last day of Girl Scout cookie season," says Lilly Bumpus' mother Trish Bauer

One 8-year-old cancer survivor outsold a Girl Scouts record for most boxes of cookies in a single season.

Last week, it was revealed that Lilly Bumpus of San Bernardino, California, broke the national record for most boxes sold in one season with 32,484 boxes, including 5,000 donation boxes that will go to "fellow childhood cancer warriors in the hospitals, to help feed the homeless in our communities and to our deployed troops," according to her Facebook page.

Speaking with The Mercury News, Bumpus' mother Trish Bauer said it had been an "insane season," and as orders flew in, Bumpus and her parents would make cookie deliveries before and after school, and she set up a booth outside their home.

"Lilly has always been blessed with the community of supporters she's had with her, but for the first time, the world saw she had her own voice, her own mission, her own site that is bigger than cancer," said the proud mom. "She just needed a space to do her own thing, and this was it."

Adds Bauer: "She does not like somebody telling her something is not possible. When I told her at the beginning of the season how tough it would be to sell this year, she told me, 'Nothing is impossible if everybody chose to make it possible.' "

Bumpus told KABC that she couldn't believe the final number of sales.

"I thought, 'Wow I never knew I could do that.' It just meant so much to me to see that huge number. It's like the biggest number I've ever seen," she said.

Last July, Bumpus celebrated seven years of being cancer free after being born with cancer. A message from her family on Facebook at the time encouraged others to not give up on their goals.