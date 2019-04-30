Canadian Condo Development Promises Buyers Free Avocado Toast for a Year When They Purchase Unit

It’s a millennial’s dream!

A new luxury condo development in Vancouver, Canada is promising buyers free avocado toast for a year when they purchase a unit at The Kira.

Opening this May, The Kira, which is part of Woodbridge Homes in British Columbia’s West Coquitlam, will present tenants with a gift card to a local restaurant that would cover the purchase of avocado toast.

“Saving for a down payment does require some saving and sacrificing,” Woodbridge Homes President Jamie Howard told The Star Vancouver.

“At the Kira project, we say you can have your avocado toast and eat it too,” Howard said to The Star.

According to Woodbridge Homes’ website, The Kira is “a collection of 1, 2, & 3 bedroom homes located close to daily conveniences like transit, shopping, parks and restaurants.”

The complex also offers a gym, lounge, study rooms and outdoor rooftop space.

In addition to the many amenities, prospective homebuyers will only be required to pay 10 percent of the down payment instead of the usual 20 percent, The Star reported.

Units are starting at $399,000.

The Kira isn’t the only development to try to lure buyers in with food.

Back in 2017, Australian real estate company Ray White also offered buyers free avocado toast for a year if they were willing to throw down on a new 2-or 3-bedroom townhouse in Queensland.

The realtors were banking on their target buyers’ — “young professionals,” according to the listing — penchant for sophisticated, affordable spaces that put them in immediate proximity to the favorite breakfast fare. And with the promise of providing this treat once a week for the next 12 months, this offer is sure to attract a flurry of interested parties.

Aside from the obvious benefits, the properties also offers a wealth of actual amenities, such as a bright master bedrooms with access to a private balcony, sleek, modern baths, spacious living areas and a prime location near several popular coffee spots for residents to enjoy their freebie food. The avocado offer expired in June of that year.

While it seems making avocado toast a selling point is a bit drastic, a data trend from 2017 — done by tech company Square — revealed Americans spent at least $900,000 per month on the crusty bread topped with mashed green fruit.

That was a huge increase from what the company was seeing in 2014, when Square’s sellers were only moving $17,000 worth of avocado toast per month.

Melbourne property mogul Tim Gurner also took note of the avocado trend, explaining members of Generation Y could own their own home if they cut back on spending all of their money on the breakfast item.

“When I was trying to buy my first home, I wasn’t buying smashed avocado for $19 and four coffees at $4 each,” Gurner told 60 Minutes in 2017.