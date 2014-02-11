Olympic super-athletes: Congrats on those medals! Now let's crack open a brewski and celebrate.

Beer Fridge in Olympic Village Opens Only With Canadian Passport

Olympic super-athletes: Congrats on those medals! Now let’s crack open an ice-cold brewski and celebrate.

We’ll just raid this beautiful red fridge filled with cans of Canada’s finest … hey, wait. It’s locked!

To toast the achievements of Canadian athletes — and only Canadian athletes, unless they’re feeling philanthropic — Molson Canadian (a beer company partially owned by Coors) has installed a Canadian-flag-red refrigerator in the Canada Olympic House filled with its sweet, sweet mass-market lager. The catch: You can open the fridge and grab a free beer only by scanning a Canadian passport, reports USA Today.

McKayla Maroney is not impressed (and she’s not even there!). Neither is Ashley Wagner.

If any of you non-Canadian Olympians are really jonesing for a Molson, remember you can brandish any country’s passport to get into Quebec, where you can get a 24-pack for about $20 (Canadian dollars, of course).

The rest of you can watch this video starring the fridge while your Canadian friends are getting a nice buzz on.

—Marissa Conrad