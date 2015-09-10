Move Over, Coffee: You Can Now Brew Campbell's Soup in Your Keurig

How does the idea of “freshly brewed soup” sound?



You may be thinking: Soup is not normally brewed. While that’s been true for hundreds of years, Campbell’s Soup has officially unveiled Keurig cups of their chicken noodle soup.

After putting the soup pod in the machine, which normally brews coffee, the spout will deliver the hot, chicken-y broth. There is a separate packet for the noodles, which you add to your mug of goodness before you activate the Keurig. (The whole thing thing then sits and cooks for 3 minutes).

While we love soup in all forms, we’re not sure how much more convenient this is than a standard Cup-of-Noodles — though, we’re willing to give it a shot.

Here’s the video showing how the whole soup-brewing process works:

The soup cartridges, which come in Southwest-Style and Homestyle Chicken flavors, are now available in supermarkets and will soon be sold online.