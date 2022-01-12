Campbell's Launches Candles Scented Like Chicken Noodle Soup and Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese

In partnership with retailer CAMP, Campbell's is releasing limited-edition scented candles based on two of its iconic flavors

The Campbell's Soup Company has a way for customers to enjoy the smell of its soup without ever stepping foot in the kitchen.

On Wednesday, the brand announced that it was partnering with retailer CAMP to release limited-edition scented candles based on two of its iconic flavors: Chicken Noodle Soup and Tomato Soup (with Grilled Cheese).

For sale now online at camp.com/campbells — and at CAMP stores in New York, New Jersey, Dallas and Connecticut — the limited-edition candles, which retail for $24.99, replicate the smell of the Campbells classics, giving one's home a cozy, wintery warmth.

The Chicken Noodle Soup flavor features notes of savory chicken, clove, and buttery crackers. Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese, meanwhile, features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn, and gooey grilled cheese.

Both candles are also in containers designed after Campbell's stackable snowman soup cans, which made their debut in 2020 and are modeled after the brand's "Snowbuddy" snowman commercial. In fact, a Snowbuddy keepsake will be revealed as the candle burns, as "a memento for families to cherish their newly made winter memories."

Along with the two candles, Campbell's and CAMP are embracing the season of giving in two different ways.

For one, 120 percent of net proceeds from total candle sales will be donated to help benefit Feeding America.