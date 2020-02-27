Camp Martha Stewart! Lifestyle Expert to Host New Bakeaway Camp Competition Show

Image zoom Food Network

A crop of contestants are set to bake it ’til they make it — with guidance from Martha Stewart!

On Thursday, Food Network revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that it wrapped production for a new reality cooking competition show titled Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart. An air date has not yet been announced.

The primetime series, which is hosted by the powerhouse lifestyle guru, offers the sweet delights viewers can expect from a baking show, but with a few added ingredients to liven up the TV recipe. Six standout amateur bakers go on a culinary retreat of sorts, braving various outdoor elements for an atmosphere that’s decidedly more boot-camp-like than kitchen-like.

Each episode will feature camp-inspired games and challenges where the contestants will go head-to-head in two rounds. The winner of the first go-around scores a special one-on-one mentoring session with Stewart, 78, in her home kitchen.

Host Martha Stewart with guest judges Carla Hall, Jesse Palmer, and Dan Langan

Guest judges including Carla Hall, Jesse Palmer, and Dan Langan will pop up on the series to help decide the fate of the bakers, as those who make the least progress are sent home. The grand prize for the last camper standing? A brand-new kitchen stocked with appliances valued at $25,000.

Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart contestants

“Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart is unlike anything viewers have seen before, with Martha personally guiding and mentoring these home bakers through challenges as well as the most unpredictable outdoor elements,” Courtney White, president of Food Network, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

She adds: “Their skills, ingenuity, tenacity and fortitude will all be tested in this ultimate baking camp.”

Stewart’s latest television venture comes after the star earned an Emmy nomination in 2017 for co-hosting VH1’s Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party alongside rapper Snoop Dogg.

In September, Food Network unveiled its new streaming service, a first-ever for Discovery in terms of live interactive cooking platforms, named Food Network Kitchen.

While viewers have long looked to celebrity chefs for help learning (and mastering) tasty recipes during their shows, this new streaming service features live, two-way interactive classes, with talents like Ina Garten, Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, Alton Brown, Guy Fieri and Stewart lending their expertise.

In addition to 25 new live cooking classes every week, Food Network Kitchen, which launched in October, also has a library of 800 on-demand classes as well as five daily cooking classes added each weekend.