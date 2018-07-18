“It’s bursting with sweet flavor,” says the James Beard Award-winning pastry chef at Zahav Restaurant in Philadelphia.

Camille Cogswell’s Fruity Coconut Granola

4 cups uncooked old-fashioned regular rolled oats

3 cups unsweetened flaked coconut, divided

¾ cup granulated sugar

⅔ cup olive oil

½ cup pure maple syrup

1½ tsp. kosher salt

½ cup freeze-dried raspberries

½ cup freeze-dried blueberries

½ cup freeze-dried mangoes

1. Preheat oven to 300°. Stir together oats and 1½ cups coconut in a large heatproof bowl; set aside. Stir together sugar, oil, maple syrup and salt in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking often, until sugar dissolves, 4 to 5 minutes. Immediately pour over oat mixture; stir until evenly coated.

2. Place remaining 1½ cups coconut in a food processor; process until finely ground, about 40 seconds. Add to oat mixture; stir until completely incorporated. Spread mixture evenly over 2 rimmed baking sheets lined with parchment paper.

3. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and dry, 30 to 35 minutes, stirring gently and rotating baking sheets between top and bottom racks every 10 minutes.

4. Remove from oven; cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes. Stir in freeze-dried fruits. Store in an airtight container up to 2 weeks. For breakfast, serve with Greek yogurt and honey, if desired.

Makes: 11 cups

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

