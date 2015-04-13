She’s just marked 10 years of marriage to Prince Charles, but now Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has something else to celebrate — the sale of honey made by bees in her country garden.



They must be rarefied bees, as 250 jars of the late spring honey are available at £20 a piece (just over $30). Each year her bees will provide the honey for the limited number of collector’s honey pots. But the sweet harvest is to help a charity close to her heart — all of the proceeds will go to Medical Detection Dogs, of which she has been a patron since February 2014.

The bees live at Camilla’s home, Ray Mill House, in Wiltshire, a short drive from the home she also shares with Charles, 66, Highgrove. She keeps Ray Mill as a bolthole, enjoying the home comforts where she can easily entertain her children, food writer Tom Parker Bowles, 40, and art gallery director Laura Lopes, 37, and her five grandchildren.

Camilla, 67, is selling them through one of the royals’ favorite stores, Fortnum & Mason, which has it’s flagship store on Piccadilly, London. “Each jar is individually labelled and contains carefully crafted and delicately perfumed nectar with subtle hints of chamomile, making it the ideal accompaniment to ice cream on hot summer days, or for sweetening tea,” a statement from the store says.

Ewan Venters, Fortnum & Mason CEO, says, “We have four beehives housed on our roof at Piccadilly and a dedicated beekeeper who nurtures and protects our bees to produce incredible honey that is stocked on our shelves. The Duchess’ honey is a more than welcome addition, and one I’m certain our customers will love.”

As well as Piccadilly, the honey is available at stores at St. Pancras rail station and Heathrow Terminal 5 and online.