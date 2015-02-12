Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Image zoom

Our new lifestyle blogger Camila Alves shares fun yet health-conscious Valentine’s Day gift ideas for kids as well as colorful and creative breakfast recipes that are full of love.

As I was getting ready for Valentine’s Day with my kids, I was going through store aisles like Target, Michael’s, World Market, and all I could hear were moms trying to figure it out what to put together for Valentine’s Day with their kids for schools or small gatherings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

I also heard a lot of kids asking: “Mom, but why can’t we have candy with the card?” Moms would say, “Well that’s a school rule!” Which I think is great, especially since Easter is around the corner and there is no way to keep them out of candy then!

I noticed a lot of moms running in circles trying to do something different besides the usual, pre-made packages of cards. It was at that moment that I decided to research and create some ideas for you! Here is a combination of suggestions — some old and tried, and some new — that I’ve created. Your kids will be smiling ear-to-ear and you won’t be scrambling last minute (I did that for you , trust me !) Enjoy it…

‘Match’ Box

Take really thin pretzels – I got mine from World Market – and dip the tip in chocolate to look like matches and let dry. I found these boxes at Michael’s!

Image zoom

Love Potion

A bottle of sparkling water, a cute straw and a packet of dry mix raspberry lemonade is all it takes to get this adorable kid-friendly gift!

Image zoom

Pink-Perfection

What kid doesn’t love goldfish, especially pink ones!

Image zoom

RELATED: Camila Alves Blogs: My Favorite Gifts Under $35

And start your Valentine’s Day off right with these six super easy ways to make breakfast special!

Image zoom

Image zoom

Image zoom

Baked Bacon Roses

1 package of thick cut sliced bacon

Toothpicks

Wooden Skewers

Fresh Spinach Leave or another Leafy Green (mix green salad will do too!)

1. Preheat over to 400F. Roll one piece of sliced bacon into a tight roll. Secure roll with a toothpick and place on a cookie sheet. Repeat for desired number of “rose buds.” Bake the secured bacon rolls on a cookie sheet for 10 minutes

2. Once cooled enough to the touch, hold the bud shape and gently remove the toothpick(s). Holding base of skewer, gently slide spinach leaves over the pointy end of the skewer. Use a couple of leaves per skewer. Carefully, insert pointy end of skewer into the bottom of the bud to create at “rose stem.”

3. Arrange into a bouquet or simply place “buds” on a plate and garnish with lettuce.

Image zoom

Image zoom

Heart Shaped Toast and Eggs with Blueberries

Two different sized heart-shaped cookie cutters

Your favorite bread, slightly toasted (I used sprouted bread, it’s a bit healthier)

Eggs

Blueberries

1. Press large heart shaped cookie cutter in the center of sliced bread, remove heart.

2. Press smaller heart shaped cookie cutter into center of the first cutout and remove small heart.

3. Over medium-heat in a nonstick fry pan, place large heart. Smaller heart opening should be removed so you can see the frying pan.

4. Crack an egg over the middle of the heart cutout of the sliced bread and cook until desired consistency.

5. The small solid heart that was removed from the center of the bread can be cooked in the fry pan alongside and served together.

6. Serve with berries of your choice and a red plate is always a nice touch.

Image zoom

Image zoom

RELATED: Camila Alves: See the Adorable Tractor Cake She Made for Her Son’s Birthday

Heart Shaped Eggs and Toast

Two different sized heart-shaped cookie cutters

Your favorite bread, slightly toasted

Eggs

1. In a buttered nonstick frying pan, place the large heart shape cookie cutter in center of the pan. Crack two eggs in center of the cookie cutter and cook over low to medium heat. If needed, cover the cookie cutter with a lid to speed up cook time. Cook until yolks are firm.

2. Remove heart shaped egg and on a board or flat surface, press a small cookie cutter into the center. Remove small heart shape egg using the same size small heart shaped cookie cutter, press into the sliced and lightly toasted bread. Insert small toast into the heart opening of the heart shaped egg.

* Note: it may help to use non-stick spray on the cookie cutter you are cooking with and you can also mix the eggs before pouring into the heart shape.

Image zoom

Image zoom

Hot Dog Love Arrows

1 Package of thin hot dogs

Skewers

Block of cheese (like cheddar)

1. Cook hot dogs in frying pan until lightly browned. Cut a V into the middle of the hot dog as pictured above.

2. Fold into a “V” and hold with one hand, gently slide the skewer into one side of the “V” until the hot dog is centered. Cut the cheese into triangle shapes and base arrow shapes as pictured. Secure the “arrow” on one end and the arrow base on the other.

Image zoom

Fruit Arrows

Green Grapes

Pineapple Chunks

Strawberries

Wooden Skewers

1. Slide 8 green grapes onto skewer. Cut pineapple chunks into triangles. Slide point of triangle on base of skewer.

2. Cut green tops off of strawberries. Slide strawberry onto other end of skewer.

Image zoom

Image zoom