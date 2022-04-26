Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Camila Alves McConaughey's 3-ingredient side dish was gone before she could even get it on the table

Camila Alves McConaughey's Yuca Fries Are a 'Hit' at Home: 'More Please!' Says Matthew McConaughey

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

There's one dish that Camila Alves McConaughey makes that she can barely keep in the house.

The mother of three posted a playful Instagram video on Monday of one of her sons Levi, 13, and husband Matthew McConaughey taste-testing her yuca fries, which she posted in honor of Kid Healthy Week. (Along with Levi, Camila and Matthew share son Livingston, 9, and daughter Vida, 12.)

"My little one's LOVE when I make yuca fries for them," she wrote in the caption.

The clip started with Camila holding a brown plate that had few yuca fries left on it. Levi buzzed around in the background of the video and grabbed one to enjoy.

"Look at this guys. The plate is pretty much gone," she said, gesturing to the plate.

While viewers can't see Matthew in the video, you can hear how much he loved his wife's tasty side dish. His hand made a cameo in the video as he snagged the last crispy treat from the plate.

"French fries don't have anything on this!" he said. In the background, the Academy Award-winner made hilarious "yum yum yum" sounds before asking: "Can I have this as a main course please?"

Camila Alves McConaughey

The three-ingredient recipe, posted on Camila's Women of Today site, was clearly a win.

"See? It's a hit at my household," she added, shrugging at the camera. "Maybe at yours too."

Once again, Matthew interrupted the recipe feature to add his stamp of approval: "Can you make some more please!" he said.

Camila, who seemed amused by the hold her dish had on her family, closed off the post by blowing a kiss. "Alright I'm going to finish cooking my dinner," she said.

To try the dish yourself, which is popular in Camila's native Brazil, all you need is whola yucas, avocado oil (or any high heat oil) and sea salt. Camila simply parboils the root vegetable, then slices them and fries them in oil before sprinkling with salt while they're still hot. (Get the full recipe on Women of Today.)

The model isn't just encouraging healthy eating habits in her own home. In March, she released her first book, Just Try One Bite, which ironically depicts children confronting their picky-eater parents. For the book, she teamed up with Go the F**k to Sleep author, Adam Mansbach.