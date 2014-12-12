Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Image zoom

Meet our new lifestyle blogger, Camila Alves!

Starting this blog is such a special journey for me; I love trying new things and experimenting, so hopefully my future recipes and tips will be inspiring to all of you. Everything I’ll be blogging about is based on my own personal experience and include things I’ve found to be lifesavers for me over the years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Which brings us to holiday shopping! For me, it’s a year-around effort. As a mom of three young kids, it’s difficult to reserve a big chunk of time for shopping, so I try to get my gifts little by little throughout the year. I think this is especially helpful for those of us who are budget conscious.

At the beginning of every year, I put together a list and am constantly making mental notes of what my friends and family like so I’m on the lookout for deals. And, the planning pays off! I’ve found amazing gift ideas that are all under $35. I’m sharing with you my 7 favorite finds and hopefully one (or all!) would work for your loved ones.

Image zoom

These shot glasses are such a fun gift. I’m giving this set to a Rock and Roll friend of mine. Unemployed Philosophers Guild Shot Glasses; $12.71; target.com

Image zoom

Rachel Roy’s necklaces are among my favorites. And when gifting to friends, I like to take the jewelry off the cardstock and put it in a jewelry box for a special touch. RACHEL Rachel Roy Evil Eye Open Pendant Necklace; $18.99; macys.com

Image zoom

For the foodies in your family, this is an amazing cookbook and includes recipes from all over the world. Bought, Borrowed & Stolen; $19.82; amazon.com

Image zoom

This is the perfect gift for a business associate or a family member. It looks way more expensive than it is and I love that it sparkles, sparkles, sparkles! Crystalline Stardust Pen, $35; swarovski.com

Image zoom

Perfect for the men in your life – this Kiehl’s Gift Set is a great value and has all the travel essentials you need. Kiehl’s Limited Edition Essentials for Him Set; $27; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

This stylish gym bag is so great I already purchased it for one of my girlfriends! Mossimo Supply Co. Arrow Print Duffle Weekender; $34.99; target.com

Image zoom

A dear friend of mine gave me this popcorn set one year and I cannot tell you how many times my family has used it. That’s why I am sharing this with you! The Real Theater popcorn tastes great, but your plain kernel corn will work great, too. 6-qt. Whirley Pop Stovetop Popcorn Popper; $19.99; sears.com