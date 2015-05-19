Camila Alves on Her Diet Cheat Days: 'I Enjoy the Pleasure Too Much'

Camila Alves knows how to make the most out of a whirwind trip to France.



The model and PEOPLE.com lifestyle blogger accompanied husband Matthew McConaughey to the Cannes Film Festival for his Sea of Trees movie premiere this week, but she also took some time to herself to enjoy the important things in life: sweets.

“I love ice cream and I love chocolate,” Alves confessed to PEOPLE at the Magnum and BCBGMAXAZRIA event Sunday, where she dipped custom ice cream bars for guests. “You know what my problem is? I enjoy the pleasure too much.”

But like any star, “It’s a balance,” she said. “But you have to have your cheat day, you have to take your time to have the pleasure. Otherwise, what’s the point?”

And Alves has a special connection to the Magnum brand: The ice cream was a special treat for her growing up in Brazil.

“It was the fancy thing to get. With my brothers, I was like, ‘No, I’m not sharing!’”

