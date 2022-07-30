Camila Alves McConaughey's Brazilian Feijoada (Black Bean & Pork Stew)
"This recipe is very close to the feijoada my mom used to make when I was growing up in Brazil," says lifestyle star Camila Alves McConaughey. "In Brazil, you can find more native ingredients, but this version rings true to the original flavors."
Alves McConaughey and co-author Adam Mansbach (of Go the F**k to Sleep fame) released Just Try One Bite, a children's book about picky eaters, in March.
"This is an easy recipe and is perfect for someone who is interested in trying food from other cultures," the founder of Women of Today says about the recipe. "It is a hearty, savory dish with a nice smoky flavor. Plus it tastes great the next day!"
Ingredients
- 1 lb. dried black beans
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ cup chopped scallions (about 4 scallions)
- 2 medium garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 ½ cups chopped yellow onion (from 1 medium [9-oz.] onion), divided
- 1 (9-oz.) smocked ham hock
- 2 fresh or dried bay leaves
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 5 thick-cut bacon slices (about 8 oz.), chopped
- 1 (8-oz.) package diced ham
- ½ teaspoon ground coriander
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
Directions
- Step 1Put beans in a large bowl; add enough water to cover by about 3 inches. Let soak 8 hours or overnight. Drain and rinse.
- Step 2Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium. Add scallions, garlic and 1 cup of chopped onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add beans; add enough water to cover beans by 3 inches (8 to 10 cups). Add ham hock, bay leaves and salt. Bring to a boil over high; reduce heat to medium low, and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until beans are tender, 2 to 2½ hours.
- Step 3Heat a large skillet over medium high; add bacon, and cook, stirring often, until mostly crisp, about 6 minutes. Stir in ham, coriander and remaining ½ cup chopped onion. Cook, stirring often, until bacon is crisp and onion is tender, about 4 minutes. Transfer to bean mixture in Dutch oven using a slotted spoon.
- Step 4Simmer stew, uncovered, stirring occasionally, over medium low, until beans are creamy and flavors are combined, about 30 minutes. Transfer ham hock to a cutting board. Remove meat and chop, discarding ham hock. Add meat to stew, stirring to combine. Remove, and discard bay leaves. Stir in cilantro, parsley and black pepper; serve hot.
Tips
Forgot to soak your beans overnight? Bring dried beans and 8 cups water to a boil in a Dutch oven. Reduce heat to low, and simmer 2 minutes. Remove from heat, cover and let stand 1 hour. Drain and rinse, and use as directed.