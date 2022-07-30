Camila Alves McConaughey's Brazilian Feijoada (Black Bean & Pork Stew)

"This recipe is very close to the feijoada my mom used to make when I was growing up in Brazil," says the lifestyle star and co-author of Just Try One Bite, a children’s book about picky eaters. "It is a hearty, savory dish with a nice smoky flavor. Plus it tastes great the next day!"