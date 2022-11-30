Cameron Diaz Reveals Her 'Shallot Gold' Recipe and the First Dish She Cooked for Benji Madden

On a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, two of three Charlie's Angels take on a new adventure: the kitchen!

For Wednesday's episode, Drew Barrymore invited her "nearest and dearest" friend Cameron Diaz to her talk show. The pals giggled while cooking two recipes: Barrymore's chicken recipe from her cookbook Rebel Homemaker topped with Diaz's famous "shallot gold."

"She's going to show us how to make literally something that none of us ever want to come over to the house without it being prepared," Barrymore prefaced of Diaz's recipe.

"It's the only reason why you all come over," the Bad Teacher star, 50, confirmed of the dish, which they describe as a condiment or a "topper."

The condiment is not only a crowd-pleaser but it also has sentimental value (and romantic superpowers!) because it was in the first dish Diaz cooked for her now husband Benji Madden.

"We get home from this two-day immersive course on Northern and Southern Italian cooking, and you are about to go on a date with Benji," explained Barrymore.

"Yes, I was," confirmed Diaz about the date with the Good Charlotte musician.

"And we had talked about it all weekend and I drove you to a grocery store, so pregnant I stayed in the car, and you went inside," Barrymore continued. "What was the dish you made him that night? I'm gonna let you tell it. I remember it clear as day."

"Lamp chops," Diaz replied. "Mediterranean lamb chops, some couscous, and some broccoli and sauteed zucchini."

"Did you make him the 'shallot gold' that night?" Barrymore asked and Diaz confirmed that she put "shallot gold" in the couscous.

"Do you see what I'm saying?" exclaimed Barrymore.

Fortunately for viewers, the co-founder of Avaline wines shared the method for her caramelized shallots on the show.

"You're just cooking it down basically," she starts off.

Diaz demonstrates that diced shallots are cooked in a pan in hot oil to get all the water out of the veggies. "It's chemistry, this kind of stuff with vegetables and onions," she quipped. "It's science."

"Did you learn that in high school in Long Beach?" Barrymore asked her friend.

"I didn't learn anything in high school in Long Beach," she laughed.

Diaz then salts the shallots to release the sugars and continues stirring them over the heat with a rubber spatula. With time and patience, the end result will be sweet, golden brown shallots, she explains. "The oil is also gold," says Diaz while separating the shallots from the oil in her pan.

