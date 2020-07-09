Cameron Diaz Launched a New Wine Brand — and She Used a Baby-Naming Site to Name It!

Cameron Diaz isn't just stepping into the wine business, she's stepping into the organic wine business.

The actress, 47, launched a new wine brand on Thursday with her close friend, entrepreneur Katherine Power. Avaline wine features two varieties, white and rosé, which are organic, vegan, and free of additives.

“I enjoyed wine for many-a-year and never questioned it. Not once. I actually figured it was the most responsible alcohol choice because it was made with fermented grapes," Diaz shared in a press release. "But I had no idea of the process. One of the first conversations Katherine and I had about making a cleaner wine was ‘what are we going to add to it?’ We soon learned it wasn't what you added, it's what you didn't add.”

Image zoom Avaline

“We learned most wine is not made with organic grapes and that it can be manipulated with over 70 additives. This completely changed the way we thought about it," Power explained. "When we started asking for clean or organic wines in grocery stores, hotels and restaurants, all we got were eye-rolls."

The pair was first inspired to pursue winemaking in April 2018, and just over two years later they perfected their two offerings. Avaline white is a dry, crisp wine from Spain that "pairs perfectly with fresh-cut flowers and your favorite meal." Avaline rosé comes from France and features notes of melon and citrus zest.

Image zoom Justin Coit

When searching for the perfect name for their business, the two told InStyle that they relied on a baby-naming site to come up with it. "We had so many sessions searching for the name, it was crazy. There are literally hundreds of thousands of wines out there, so all the names were taken," Diaz, a new mom to six-month-old daughter Raddix, told the outlet. "I have pages and pages of baby names that we went through, and this one was the one where we were both like, 'Yeah, that's it.'"

The sleek labels now display all of the ingredients (though there aren't many) and each bottle retails for $24.