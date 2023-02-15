Lifestyle Food Amazon Shoppers Are 'Saving Money on Groceries' with This Best-Selling Food Vacuum Sealer — and It's 70% Off “I don't know how I managed without one” By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 15, 2023 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Amazon There's nothing more disappointing than spoiled food. While you put fruits, slabs of meat, and crisp vegetables in the fridge with the best intentions, unfortunately, life often gets in the way. And before you know it, all of the tasty goods have been reduced to slimy, moldy piles of inedible goo. While keeping food fresh can sometimes be a struggle, one of the easiest ways to preserve it is by investing in a handy kitchen appliance. This is where the Caloto Food Vacuum Sealer comes in — and right now, it's a whopping 70 percent off! The nifty device sucks the air out of a plastic bag to create optional storage conditions to keep pantry staples, fresh produce, and frozen meat from being exposed to freezer burn, mold, and bacteria. The compact machine comes with its own suction tube as well as a 15 count of 12.6-inch seal bags, so you can start using it right out of the box. There are five temperature modes to choose from depending on if you're using dry or moist products. All you have to do is select the sealing setting, hit the seal button, and watch as this genius gadget removes all the air, helping your food stay fresh longer. Amazon Buy It! Caloto Food Vacuum Sealer, $47.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com This Is the One Nonstick Skillet I Trust with Every Single Meal, and It's on Sale at Amazon Another major benefit of the best-selling vacuum sealer is preventing messes inside the refrigerator. For instance, when certain foods spoil, they release foul-smelling juices that run and stick to the shelves. But thanks to this device, that will no longer be the case. Plus, with its slim design, it's easy to store and won't take up much space in your kitchen cabinets. Hundreds of users rave about the gadget calling it a "game-changer" and a "great addition" to their arsenal of kitchen gadgets. "I love this product [and] should have bought it a long time ago!" one happy customer wrote, adding that it's "100 percent worth every penny!" Another five-star reviewer explained they are "saving money on groceries" since buying the vacuum sealer. "If you are trying to cook for one person and seem to be wasting food by not eating it before it goes bad or you get tired of eating it like me, you need a vacuum sealer. I don't know how I managed without one!" An additional shopper stated, "This little guy works great! I used it the day I got it on some steaks and some frozen fruit and veggies." They said the food was still in great condition a week later. Head to Amazon to add the Caloto Food Vacuum Sealer to your cart while it's still $112 off — it's bound to become one of your favorite kitchen appliances. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Martha Stewart Launched a New Homeware Shop at Amazon Today — Here's What's in Store The Face Mask Brand Sarah Jessica Parker Wears on Repeat Is Exclusively on Sale for PEOPLE Readers The 51 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now