Amazon Shoppers Are 'Saving Money on Groceries' with This Best-Selling Food Vacuum Sealer — and It's 70% Off

There's nothing more disappointing than spoiled food. While you put fruits, slabs of meat, and crisp vegetables in the fridge with the best intentions, unfortunately, life often gets in the way. And before you know it, all of the tasty goods have been reduced to slimy, moldy piles of inedible goo. While keeping food fresh can sometimes be a struggle, one of the easiest ways to preserve it is by investing in a handy kitchen appliance.

This is where the Caloto Food Vacuum Sealer comes in — and right now, it's a whopping 70 percent off! The nifty device sucks the air out of a plastic bag to create optional storage conditions to keep pantry staples, fresh produce, and frozen meat from being exposed to freezer burn, mold, and bacteria.

The compact machine comes with its own suction tube as well as a 15 count of 12.6-inch seal bags, so you can start using it right out of the box. There are five temperature modes to choose from depending on if you're using dry or moist products. All you have to do is select the sealing setting, hit the seal button, and watch as this genius gadget removes all the air, helping your food stay fresh longer.

Amazon

Buy It! Caloto Food Vacuum Sealer, $47.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Another major benefit of the best-selling vacuum sealer is preventing messes inside the refrigerator. For instance, when certain foods spoil, they release foul-smelling juices that run and stick to the shelves. But thanks to this device, that will no longer be the case. Plus, with its slim design, it's easy to store and won't take up much space in your kitchen cabinets.

Hundreds of users rave about the gadget calling it a "game-changer" and a "great addition" to their arsenal of kitchen gadgets. "I love this product [and] should have bought it a long time ago!" one happy customer wrote, adding that it's "100 percent worth every penny!"

Another five-star reviewer explained they are "saving money on groceries" since buying the vacuum sealer. "If you are trying to cook for one person and seem to be wasting food by not eating it before it goes bad or you get tired of eating it like me, you need a vacuum sealer. I don't know how I managed without one!"

An additional shopper stated, "This little guy works great! I used it the day I got it on some steaks and some frozen fruit and veggies." They said the food was still in great condition a week later.

Head to Amazon to add the Caloto Food Vacuum Sealer to your cart while it's still $112 off — it's bound to become one of your favorite kitchen appliances.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.