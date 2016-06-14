Image zoom

Would you eat your favorite junk foods if you really knew their calorie counts?

That’s the question you’ll be asking yourself after seeing the Instagram account called Calorie Brands. The handle features photos of well-known brands of candy, cookies, chips, cereal and more, but in place of their names and logos, the number of calories in each product is emblazoned across the front.

Why? According to the Instagram’s description, it’s because, “this is how brands should look like to help you achieve your summer body goals.”

And if the altered photos weren’t enough to keep you on the diet track, the captions might persuade you. “Delivered directly to your butt,” says the caption next to a 1,680 calorie Dominos-logo pizza box. In another, an Oreo bag (with 1,905 calories), is captioned with “Twist, lick, dunk, unfit.”

But, the highest calorie count on the Instagram feed – 4,520 – is reserved for the cult-favorite chocolate hazelnut spread. “What a skinny world without Nutella,” says the caption.

Now, to be fair, some of the calorie counts (like Nutella) are based on the entire package while some, like a 230 bag of Skittles reflect individual portions.

But the question remains, does this make you want to give up your sugary, salty indulgences?