'Huge' Star Wars Fan Mother-Daughter Duo Creates 6-Foot 'Pan Solo' Statue from Dough

Our House Bakery, which has a history of making massive, intricate bread dough sculptures for Halloween each year, unveiled its Star Wars-themed "Pan Solo" sculpture this week

By
Published on October 15, 2022 06:16 PM
PAN Solo Bread Art . Credit: One House Bakery
Photo: Hannalee Pervan

One House Bakery in Benicia, Calif. has made a name for itself by making clever pop-culture-inspired dough sculptures for the town's annual scarecrow contest. And this year is no exception.

The mother-daughter duo who owns the bakery, Hannalee Pervan and Catherine Pervan, unveiled their latest creation on Sunday: a six-foot rendering of Han Solo frozen in carbonite from 1980's Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, made entirely of bread.

"Our hero 'Pan Solo' has been trapped in Levainite by the evil Java the Hut," a sign next to the dough sculpture reads.

The bread version depicts the iconic moment when Harrison Ford's Han Solo is imprisoned alive after he is unable to pay his debts.

Hannalee tells PEOPLE that her mother Catherine was the mastermind behind "Pan Solo."

"My mom was going through some of her favorite scenes in her head and this one kept coming up for her," she says, adding that they are both "huge" Star Wars fans.

Although One House Bakery hasn't won the Scarecrow Contest in the past, Hannalee says they hope to win this year with their Pan Solo entry. Votes are cast in person in Benicia, but the statue is becoming a viral sensation.

"This is a project that my mom and I work on together to spend time with each other and celebrate our town," Hannalee says when asked about the surprising reaction to the piece.

PAN Solo Bread Art . Credit: One House Bakery
Hannalee Pervan

Hannalee shared photos on Facebook of herself working with her mother and serving as the model for the piece, since she is the "same height" as Harrison Ford.

She adds that there was an admirer who stopped to examine the work by scent alone. "A customer couldn't stop smelling him," Hannalee explains.

Hannalee says when the season is over, the statue will be given to employees or customers "that really love" it, and it sounds like they might already have a candidate.

The intricate sculpture is made of "dead dough," which does not contain yeast, and was baked in sections that were attached to the board and act as the base for the giant rendering. If nobody claims Pan Solo later this fall, the dough will be composted and the board recycled, Hannalee says.

The bakers told The New York Times that they are "science fiction nerds" and their track record proves it. In 2021, they created a giant alligator named "Dough-ki" inspired by an alligator version of the character Loki from the Disney+ show.

In 2020, they went all out making the "Pain-dough-lorian" and "Baby Dough-da," another nod to Star Wars, with a massive stand-up of Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian and his memorable little companion Grogu. They also built a droid entirely from kitchen implements and utensils.

When they opened the bakery in 2018, they created their own "Game of Scones," featuring a White Walker made from bread and an iron throne comprised of many baguettes.

