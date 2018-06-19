Cake Boss Buddy Valastro Reveals Weight Loss in New Photo — And the Diet He Used to Achieve It

The Cake Boss is on a diet.

On Monday, Buddy Valastro, the TLC star and owner of New Jersey’s Carlos’ Bakery, shared a photo on Instagram with his wife Lisa and revealed the program he’s been using to lose weight.

“A lot of people have been asking me how I’ve slimmed down lately so I just wanted to share that I’ve used the Optavia program,” Valastro wrote. “I’m not being paid to say this and it should be noted that I think every body is different and you should do whatever suits you but this is what I’m doing and I’m very happy with the results so far!”

According to Optavia’s website, the company wants to integrate health into their client’s lifestyles. Potential customers can fill out a questionnaire, chat with a coach, and order a meal plan with snacks and recipes designed to help them meet their lifestyle goals. Their plan involves eating six small meals per day to kick start weight loss, and focuses primarily on portion control, healthy snacking, and cooking meals with lean proteins.

Jim Spellman/Getty

The TLC star who is well-known for his elaborate cakes and baked goods previously told PEOPLE that he often cooks at home, and keeps a refrigerator in his garage fully-stocked for any last-minute needs when his family decides to whip up dinner. “Honestly, I don’t like to go out,” the celebrity chef said.

He’s not the only celebrity baker to slim down. Last summer, Ace of Cakes star Duff Goldman unveiled his dramatic weight loss, which he credited to “eating clean, riding my bike, lifting weights.”