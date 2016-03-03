A Cadbury Creme Egg Pizza Now Exists and It Needs Your Full Attention

We love Cadbury Creme Eggs, but we’re feeling pretty conflicted about it.

Crazy Pedro’s, a pizza shop in Manchester, U.K., unveiled a new pizza topped with the chocolate eggs called “I Am the ResurrEggtion.” The novelty 10-inch pie is topped with chocolate sauce, marshmallows, brownie, meringue and a Cadbury Egg, according to Crazy Pedro’s Instagram.

“Easter is the time to indulge and what better way than to fill your face with pizza and chocolate?,” Lyndon Higginson, executive director told the Manchester Evening News.

While we love dessert pizza, this seems a bit over-the-top:

Now that spring —and Easter — are just around the corner, restaurants are announcing all sorts of wacky seasonal flavors, with McDonald’s adding a Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry to the menu last week.

In 2014, Pizza Hut in the U.K. had tongues wagging over its creme egg stuffed crust pizza.

