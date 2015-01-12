Cadbury Creme Eggs Have a New Recipe and Fans Are Outraged

UPDATE: PEOPLE spoke with representatives at Hershey — the company produces Cadbury products in the U.S. — and stateside, the original Cadbury Creme Eggs recipe will remain the same. The new formula only impacts Cadbury Creme Eggs in the U.K.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Especially when it comes to iconic holiday candy.

It was announced that Mondelez International, which owns Cadbury, has changed the original Cadbury Creme Egg formula for U.K. production. The company is now using a “standard cocoa mix chocolate” in its recipe, according to The Sun.

“It’s no longer Dairy Milk. It’s similar, but not exactly Dairy Milk. We tested the new one with consumers,” a Mondelez spokesperson said. “It was found to be the best one for the Creme Egg, which is why we’ve used it this year. The Creme Egg has never been called the Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Creme Egg. We have never played on the fact that Dairy Milk chocolate was used.”

The company has also changed its packaging size — from six to five Easter eggs in a box — without reducing the price.

Uh oh.

The reduction in eggs is due to “changes in economic factors, such as — cost of ingredients that make our eggs so delicious,” the company Tweeted.

When Cadbury announced the eggs’ return via Facebook on Friday — writing that they were “totes emosh” about it — commenters voiced their own “emosh” opinions on the changes, calling for a “boycott” of the “ruined” eggs.

On Twitter, the responses were just as passionate.

—Morgan Gibson