Gasp! Butterfinger Is Changing Its Classic Recipe and Packaging

For the first time in more than a decade, Butterfinger is changing its recipe.

“It’s our one-of-a-kind crispety, crunchety, peanut buttery experience – taken up a notch,” the press release states.

The new bar features a higher-quality chocolate coating with more milk and cocoa for a richer creamier taste. The peanuts are also grown in the U.S. and they have removed both TBHQ (Tertiary butylhydroquinone) and hydrogenated oils.

But not only the bar is getting a makeover—the packaging is new as well and is made with high-quality materials and features a new, double-layer that claims to improve product freshness.

“We conducted research to understand the evolving taste and texture preferences of those who love confections and candy bars,” the release continues. “The better Butterfinger is the result of our dedication to make this beloved product even better. We want to wow current fans and excite anyone who’s been intrigued by Butterfinger’s one-of-a-kind taste and texture. Based on early trials of the new product, the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.”

The new bars will be available starting in January 2019 and will be available nationally in February at convenience, drug, grocery and mass merchants including Wal-Mart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Publix and 7-Eleven.