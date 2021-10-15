Butterball Ground Turkey Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Presence of Plastic Pieces

"The health and safety of the people who enjoy our products is a top priority for Butterball," a representative for the company tells PEOPLE

Butterball is issuing a voluntary recall of approximately 14,107 lbs. of ground turkey products prompted by the potential presence of small pieces of hard blue plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on Wednesday.

Both FSIS and Butterball had received complaints from customers who reported finding pieces of blue plastic embedded in the product — though the FSIS says there have were no confirmed reports of injuries.

"The health and safety of the people who enjoy our products is a top priority for Butterball, and we work hard to ensure our product safety program meets or exceeds government regulations," a representative for Butterball tells PEOPLE. "It is important to note the current investigation indicates this does not represent a food safety concern according to FDA guidance."

"No other Butterball products are included in this recall," Butterball added in part in a statement on their website.

The affected Butterball products were sold nationwide at select BJ's and Kroger stores, and were produced on Sept. 28, 2021. Establishment number "EST. P-7345" will be stamped on the packaging, inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Photos of the recalled product are available on Butterball's recall alert.

The following products are included in the recall:

2.5-lb trays containing "farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging and a UPC# 2265571588 on the barcode

3-lb. Tray containing "Kroger GROUND TURKEY" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging and a UPC# 1111097993 on the barcode

Customers who have the products in their freezers or refrigerators are urged not to consume them, both FSIS and Butterball say.

Items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.