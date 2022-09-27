Butter Boards Are Everywhere — All About the Trend Threatening to Replace Charcuterie Boards

The latest food trend to gain popularity on social media is all about spreadable butter, lots of toppings, and crusty bread

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 27, 2022 12:00 PM
Butter boards
Photo: getty

If you're a charcuterie board purist, brace yourself for the latest food trend making waves on social media.

Justine Doiron, a recipe developer behind the @justine_snacks TikTok account, is popularizing boards covered in spreadable butter and assorted toppings, which she says cookbook author Joshua McFadden originally created. In a viral TikTok video with over a million likes, Doiron takes viewers through the process of making one.

"Have you heard of a butter board? This is what one looks like, and I want to make them the next charcuterie board. Not to usurp charcuterie, but like maybe a little bit," she said in the clip.

Doiron uses a butter knife to smear mesmerizing swirls on a wooden surface until the whole area is covered.

"It's all about if you're serving a group of people, like spread a bunch of softened butter on a plate. Add tons of tons of flaky salt, tons of lemon zest, any herbs or toppings you want," she said.

To finish off her variation, she added edible flowers and coriander-flavored honey and served with warm bread.

While lots of users shared positive comments, there were some critics, including those concerned about cleanliness. "I don't trust most people to wash their hands properly or to not double dip, but this definitely would be nice solo or with a significant other," user @VeDobleVe wrote.

Doiron addressed some skeptical opinions in the comments section.

"I was not expecting this to blow up but YOU CAN USE A KNIFE JUST LIKE A CHEESEBOARD CALM YOURSELVES Ok ily 🥺," she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The butter board trend has been met with positive reviews, with #butterboards gaining over 17 million views on the platform as other creators post their own renditions.

The community-friendly trend has also made its way to Instagram where foodies are also riffing off their own spin on the butter board.

Sam Schnur of @thenaughtyfork crafted one with goat cheese, fig jam, strawberries and more toppings all plated atop perfectly dolloped columns of spreadable butter.

Evolving the trend even more, she even made a "cream cheese board" complete with lox, red onions and everything bagel seasoning, all to use as a dippable bagel spread.

Related Articles
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
Sonic fried cookie dough
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
People Food Awards
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022: The 65 Best Supermarket Products of the Year
Sima Aunty in INDIAN MATCHMAKING.
Everything You Need to Know About 'Indian Matchmaking' 's Sima Taparia: 'I Love Helping People'
tiktok-chefs
All of the TikTok Chefs and Food Stars You Should Be Following Right Now
Ina Garten coconut cupcakes
Ina Garten Gives Her Iconic Coconut Cupcakes an Easter Spin — Plus More Easy Recipes and Tips
Deux Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough
All of the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks Available This Fall
CHEF'S SPECIAL - Chili peppers / Gordon Ramsay
Celebrity Chefs Share Their Best Cooking Tips Ever
LINDOR Valentine's Day 2022
All the New Valentine's Day Candy, Chocolate and Sweet Treats for Your Sweetheart
Trader Joes grocery store entrance with sign
You Can Buy Your Entire Thanksgiving Day Meal at Trader Joe's — Here's Your Shopping List
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
mini pancake cereal
Here's How to Make That 'Pancake Cereal' You've Been Seeing Everywhere
Brooklinen's new home fragrance line
Launches We Love! Brooklinen's Candle Collection, Plus More New Home Products
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
twisted bacon
Don't Get It Twisted, 'Twisted Bacon' Is the Latest TikTok Trend Worth Trying