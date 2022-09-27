Butter Boards Are Everywhere — All About the Trend Threatening to Replace Charcuterie Boards

If you're a charcuterie board purist, brace yourself for the latest food trend making waves on social media.

Justine Doiron, a recipe developer behind the @justine_snacks TikTok account, is popularizing boards covered in spreadable butter and assorted toppings, which she says cookbook author Joshua McFadden originally created. In a viral TikTok video with over a million likes, Doiron takes viewers through the process of making one.

"Have you heard of a butter board? This is what one looks like, and I want to make them the next charcuterie board. Not to usurp charcuterie, but like maybe a little bit," she said in the clip.

Doiron uses a butter knife to smear mesmerizing swirls on a wooden surface until the whole area is covered.

"It's all about if you're serving a group of people, like spread a bunch of softened butter on a plate. Add tons of tons of flaky salt, tons of lemon zest, any herbs or toppings you want," she said.

To finish off her variation, she added edible flowers and coriander-flavored honey and served with warm bread.

While lots of users shared positive comments, there were some critics, including those concerned about cleanliness. "I don't trust most people to wash their hands properly or to not double dip, but this definitely would be nice solo or with a significant other," user @VeDobleVe wrote.

Doiron addressed some skeptical opinions in the comments section.

"I was not expecting this to blow up but YOU CAN USE A KNIFE JUST LIKE A CHEESEBOARD CALM YOURSELVES Ok ily 🥺," she wrote.

The butter board trend has been met with positive reviews, with #butterboards gaining over 17 million views on the platform as other creators post their own renditions.

The community-friendly trend has also made its way to Instagram where foodies are also riffing off their own spin on the butter board.

Sam Schnur of @thenaughtyfork crafted one with goat cheese, fig jam, strawberries and more toppings all plated atop perfectly dolloped columns of spreadable butter.

Evolving the trend even more, she even made a "cream cheese board" complete with lox, red onions and everything bagel seasoning, all to use as a dippable bagel spread.