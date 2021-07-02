Busy Philipps Recruits Followers' Help to Create a Stitch Cake for Daughter Cricket's 8th Birthday

The adorable confectionary creation was clearly a hit, based on the smile across Cricket's face as she blew out her candles

Busy Philipps stopped at nothing to make her daughter Cricket's birthday a special one!

On Thursday, the actress, 42, recruited her social media followers to help her make the perfect birthday cake for Cricket's 8th birthday.

"I have never used Twitter in this way but! If you are in Charleston SC and have a full size Wilton Stand up bear cake pan- can I borrow it to make my kid's birthday cake?" she tweeted Thursday morning. "Mine was lost and I ordered a mini one on accident. Her bday is tomorrow."

Within a few hours, a local reporter for WCBD news station, Chase Laudenslager, came to the rescue, replying to Philipps' tweet and offering her bear pan for use.

The pair exchanged information via private message, and Laudenslager was able to safely deliver the pan. "I GOT IT! Thank you Twitter and especially thank you @News2Chase !!!!" Philipps wrote alongside an excited selfie.

On Friday, Philipps then shared several photos of the final product, which was not a bear at all. It was Stitch from Lilo & Stitch! The adorable confectionary creation was clearly a hit, based on the smile across Cricket's face as she blew out her candles.

"We did it, internet! You helped me locate the cake pan I needed to bake the Stitch cake of Cricket's dreams and IT WAS," the mom of two wrote on Instagram. "Look- was it my finest work as a cake decorator? No. Were the ears kinda janky? Yes. But for not having my own supplies and borrowing a cake pan from a lovely lady, I think it was a win."

She added, "Plus. Cricket loved it more than anything and I feel the same about her.❤️💫❤️ HBD Cricket. HBD to us all. ❤️"

Cricket is Philipps' youngest child. The actress also shares 12½-year-old Birdie Leigh with husband Marc Silverstein.

Going all out for the kids' birthday cakes isn't exactly a new venture for Philipps. Last year, she once again showed off her baking prowess, creating an intricate Minecraft confection to celebrate Cricket turning 7.

Decorated in a variety of yellow, green, and brown squares to reflect the aesthetic of the game, the cake was complete with a "Happy Birthday" banner, firework-style toppers, and even a nod to YouTuber Jen, of GamingWithJen.

"This unicorn is 7. And also here's the finished Minecraft cake just as Cricket asked for: complete with Gaming with Jen's skin(why is it called that?😖) and a 'derpy' pig❤️," Philipps captioned her post at the time.

