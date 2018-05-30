Burger King Debuts Whopper 'Donuts' for National Doughnut Day

Even though Burger King doesn’t traditionally serve doughnuts, this year, the fast food chain wants to get in on the action for National Doughnut Day.

On June 1, they will be releasing what they’re calling the “Whopper Donut.” The creation isn’t sweet, though—it’s basically the classic Whopper burger with a hole cut out from the middle to make it look the beloved pastry. But don’t worry, you’re not losing out on a part of your burger: It will be served on the side as a bite-sized treat.

Only five select locations (see below) will be selling the creation, which means you have to live in Boston, Miami Beach, Los Angeles, New York City or Salt Lake City in order to get your hands on it.

Burger King

128 Tremont Street in Boston 1100 – 5th Street in Miami Beach 1601 N. Hacienda Boulevard in Los Angeles 327 West 42nd Street in New York City 2450 S 1900 W in Salt Lake City

