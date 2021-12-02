In celebration of 64 years of the Whopper, Burger King is rolling back prices on its signature sandwich

Burger King Is Selling Its Iconic Whopper for Just 37¢ This Weekend

Burger King's iconic Whopper sandwich is celebrating a big birthday this weekend, but customers are the ones getting a gift.

In celebration of 64 years of the Whopper, the fast food giant is rolling back prices to 1957 and selling its signature sandwich for its original price of just 37 cents.

That's right. Whopper lovers can get that same flame-grilled beef patty with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and sliced onion on a sesame seed bun for practically pennies.

The special promotion will be running in Burger King restaurants nationwide on Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 3 and Dec. 4), to Burger King Royal Perks members.

A Burger King restaurant seen in Milton, PA Credit: Paul Weaver / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Royal Perks is the loyalty program Burger King developed earlier this year.

Developed for Burger King super-fans, the new digital program allows customers to earn rewards for every dollar spent and redeem them for free menu items and more.

"It feels like we've just accepted what brands have told us is possible with loyalty programs over the years, so as we started working on Royal Perks, it was easy, let's do what the others don't," said Ellie Doty, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King, North America in a press release. "To make sure we get it right, we're testing, learning and solving this year."

Also this year, Burger King changed up its menu in a really drastic way.

Back in September, the fast food giant is permanently banning 120 artificial ingredients from their food menus, in an effort to further what a press release called "the brand's commitment to deliver real food to their customers."

According to the Burger King website, 90% of the Burger King permanent food menu in the US is free of colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources. The brand hopes to reach 100% by the end of this year.

"For years Burger King has been paving the way to a Real menu with the same flame-grilled flavors you crave," the brand said on its website. "Thousands visit BK restaurants, and to those thousands, we promise to actively evaluate how our food is prepared and strive to eliminate the use of colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources, wherever possible, that compromise the realness of your BK faves."