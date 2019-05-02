Burger King Now Has Meals for When You're Feeling 'Crappy': 'Not Everybody Wakes Up Happy'

Step aside, McDonald’s! Burger King just launched a not-so-subtle new initiative that playfully pokes fun at their rival’s famous Happy Meals.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month — which is celebrated in May — Burger King is now offering Real Meals, a collection of meals for all of your moods.

On Wednesday, the company released a video promoting the Real Meals. In the clip, various people share their struggles, frustrations and sadness. “Not everybody wakes up happy. Sometimes you feel sad, scared, crappy,” one person in the video says.

The group of people then breaks out singing “All I ask is that you let me feel my way” sung to the same tune as “Have It Your Way,” a song that burger fans might recognize from 1970s Burger King commercials.

After the song, the video fades out and text on the screen reads: “No one is happy all the time. And that’s OK.”

The Real Meals come in five different moods: Pissed Meal, Yaaas Meal, DGAF Meal, Salty Meal and Blue Meal.

Burger King is launching the Real Meals in partnership with Mental Health America, a community-based nonprofit that addresses that needs of people living with mental illness, and promotes mental health for all Americans.

“A natural extension of encouraging people to ‘be their way’ is encouraging them to ‘feel their way,'” a press release reads. “With the pervasive nature of social media, there is so much pressure to appear happy and perfect. With Real Meals, the Burger King brand celebrates being yourself and feeling however you want to feel.”

According to the press release, the meals are only available while supplies last in select Austin, Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles and New York City locations.

To purchase one of the Real Meals, just head to one of the participating locations and order a Whopper meal. All Real Meals include a Whopper sandwich, fries and a drink.