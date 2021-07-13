"Sorry for the inconvenience," continued the sign

Burger King Sign Goes Viral After Disgruntled Workers Air Their Beef: 'We All Quit'

Unhappy Burger King employees made their beef with managers public in a message that has since gone viral.

Over the weekend, fed-up workers at the fast food restaurant in Lincoln, Nebraska, shared a message on the location's display sign. They wrote "WE ALL QUIT" with the words "SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE" written below, according to ABC-affiliate KLKN-TV.

The message was put up by a group of employees who reportedly decided to quit their jobs over long working hours and difficult conditions. As of Saturday, the message was removed, per the outlet.

Rachael Flores, who previously served as a general manager since earlier this year, told KLKN-TV that employees in the kitchen of the burger chain allegedly worked with no air conditioning for weeks, while temperatures reached over 90 degrees at one point.

Flores claimed that the kitchen was understaffed, with only three or four workers on during lunch, forcing her to work 50 to 60 hours per week.

"They have gone through so many district managers since I've been GM," Flores told KLKN-TV. "No one has come to the store to help me out. They're so in and out."

Flores then said that the idea for the sign was crafted by her fellow team members "just kind of a laugh to upper management."

"I didn't think anybody was going to notice it, because we did just one sign, and then it went pretty crazy on Facebook," she said. "I got a call from my upper management and they told me I needed to take it down."

Flores's boss then told her she was fired after the ordeal, being asked to turn in her keys.

The specific location remains open, KLKN-TV reported, though Flores and another former employee, Kylee Johnson, said they are still short-staffed and believe that other Burger King locations may have run into similar issues.