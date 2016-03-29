Burger King's New Red Bun Whopper Will Terrify and Fascinate You



We’ve never eaten a burger with a bright red bun before, and we’re not sure if we’re ready to try.

On Tuesday, Burger King announced its latest burger with a gimmicky bun color: “The Angriest Whopper,” which is a follow-up to last year’s “Angry Whopper.” The limited-edition Whopper has hot sauce baked into the bun for added heat, plus fried onion petals, “spicy angry sauce” and jalapenos jammed inside it.

This isn’t the first time BK has fooled around with the sanctity of bun color. In October, they launched the highly spooky Halloween Whopper — which had A1 sauce baked into the bun, making them black — and Axel Schwan, Burger King’s global chief marketing officer, says the chain is trying to play off the success of that sandwich.

“We’re combining the power of these past hits into a star-studded sandwich we think our guests will unanimously agree is the next must-eat burger,” Schwan said in a statement.