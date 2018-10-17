Burger King Debuts 'Nightmare' Burger with Fried Chicken, Beef, Bacon and a Green Bun

Jessica Fecteau
October 17, 2018 09:00 AM

Just in time for Halloween, Burger King is releasing a special-edition sandwich that is not for the faint of heart.

The “Nightmare King” features a green bun, a quarter-pound of beef, a crispy chicken fillet, melted American cheese, thick-cut bacon, mayonnaise and onions on a glazed green sesame seed bun.

In a new online advertisement for the sandwich (below), the fast food brand claims to have partnered with Paramount Trials and Florida Sleep & Neuro Diagnostic Services, Inc. to conduct a scientific study over ten nights with 100 participants. After eating the new burger, they allege, the incidence of nightmares increased by 3.5 times, according to the results.

In the clip, people are asked to eat the burger before going to bed and then they’re hooked up to a sleep monitoring machine for the night.

“I remember hearing voices and people walking around talking,” one test subject says. “When I would wake up I think I didn’t hear the voices.”

Another person says: “Someone in my dream turned into the burger. The burger then transformed into the figure of a snake.”

You, too, can enjoy the burger, with a side of nightmares, for $6.39 starting on Oct. 22. In celebration of the new menu item, Postmates will offer free delivery when you purchase it between Oct. 22 and Oct. 25.

