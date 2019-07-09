Burger King Just Added $1 Crispy Tacos to Menus Nationwide

Image zoom Burger King

Got a dollar in your pocket? You could have a taco in your hand thanks to Burger King’s newest menu addition: $1 Crispy Tacos.

Finally rolling out nationwide after successful testing in the brand’s west coast restaurants, Crispy Tacos are crunchy tortillas filled with seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, flavorful taco sauce and cheddar cheese shreds.

Though they’re not exactly the food you think of when stopping by Burger King, this actually isn’t the first time tacos have found their place on BK menus. According to Thrillist, the snackable favorite was available across the country for a limited time back in 2010, and taco-lovers have been anxiously awaiting their return ever since.

“We’ve seen success with tacos in our west coast restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast favorite nationwide,” Chris Finazzo, the North America President of Burger King Corporation, said in a press release. “The Crispy Taco adds variety to our snacking items and truly hits the spot.”

the best part of going out? getting tacos afterwards. introducing our Crispy Taco, only $1 and only at Burger King. pic.twitter.com/sgMO2vODeZ — Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 9, 2019

Sadly, the Crispy Tacos will only be available for a limited time, but just how long that time period is has not yet been announced. (Hey, maybe if you eat enough of them, they’ll stick around.)

As advertised, they’re available nationwide now for just one dollar each, though the price may be higher in their Alaska and Hawaii locations.

