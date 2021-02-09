Burger King Launches New Rewards Program So Loyal Fans Can Get Free Food
The Royal Perks loyalty program, being tested in select areas, is very similar to Starbucks Rewards
Burger King fans, this one's for you.
The home of the Whopper is introducing a new loyalty program named Royal Perks. Developed for Burger King super-fans, the new digital program allows customers to earn rewards for every dollar spent and redeem them for free menu items and more.
"It feels like we've just accepted what brands have told us is possible with loyalty programs over the years, so as we started working on Royal Perks, it was easy, let's do what the others don't," said Ellie Doty, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King, North America in a press release. "To make sure we get it right, we're testing, learning and solving this year."
The announcement of Royal Perks is no surprise considering various chain restaurant competitors, including Dunkin', Starbucks, and McDonald's, have their own loyalty programs that offer free items once a certain number of points are acquired.
As part of the program, every $1 spent will earn 10 "crowns." Once a certain number of crowns are attained they can be used to redeem any free menu item — but that's not the only perk. Fans will be able to earn double points during their birth month and will be given the option to upsize one drink, fries, or hash brown order per day.
Royal Perks is accessible via the BK app or website but is currently testing in just five select areas — Los Angeles, Long Island, N.Y., Miami, New Jersey, and New York City — before expanding the program nationally later this year.