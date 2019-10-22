Burger King Is Selling a Haunting New Ghost Whopper for Halloween

Burger King is getting festive this Halloween with a spooky new burger.

On Monday, the fast food giant revealed its new Ghost Whopper. The twist on the traditional burger features a ghostly white sesame bun infused with cheddar cheese flavor that will be offered in 10 cities across the U.S in honor of the Halloween holiday.

From October 24 through the end of the month — or while supplies last — participating locations in Detroit, Memphis, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Savannah, Summerville and New Orleans will serve up the Ghost Whopper to customers. The spooky sandwich will cost $4.59.

In recent years, Burger King has introduced variations on its classic Whopper, including black-colored buns and A.1. steak sauce that was temporarily swapped in to the Whopper’s ingredients for Halloween in 2015, while last Halloween saw the debut of the Nightmare King sandwich, complete with green buns.

Touted as the “only burger approved by 11 out of 10 people,” the fast food chain conducted what they called a “spirit taste test” for input on the new creation. In the ad for the Ghost Whopper, medium Riz Mirza contacts spirits so they can try the burger out for themselves.

Burger King — which recently introduced a plant-based burger option with the Impossible Whopper — often reimagines its food options to fit holidays or cultural trends.

Earlier this year, the chain sold Real Meals to fit consumers’ ever-changing moods — a clever poke at McDonald’s Happy Meals — as well as specially licensed Stranger Things Upside Down Whoppers.