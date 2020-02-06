Burger King Is Letting People Exchange a Photo of Their Ex for a Whopper This Valentine's Day

Image zoom Burger King

Burger King restaurants are not celebrating Valentine’s Day in the traditional sense this year. Instead, they will be channeling their inner Harley Quinn on Feb. 14 and turning ex-flames into flame-grilled Whopper sandwiches.

In honor of the Feb. 7 release of Warner Bros. Pictures’ new film Birds of Prey, in which Margot Robbie plays the lead who embarks on her post-breakup emancipation from The Joker, four of the fast-food chain’s major locations across the country will give “scorned” lovers the chance to exchange one printed photo of their ex for a flame-grilled Whopper.

Plus, starting February 6, Harley Quinn is taking over an entire restaurant in New York City’s Times Square and proclaiming the location “Burger Quinn.”

#birdsofprey is out in theaters and looks like Harley Quinn’s got something to say… “who needs the Joker when you can have the King” 😏 pic.twitter.com/ePm5ryZp94 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) February 6, 2020

Guests at this location can choose to bring in letters, stuffed animals, or specific pieces of clothing to claim their reward. According to the press release, “From the store-front windows and marque, to the ordering queue and even the bathroom mirrors, Harley’s havoc can’t be missed with her signature graffiti and irreverent style.”

Oh, and we heard through the grapevine that there will even be a limited-edition, hot pink #BurgerQuinn crown.

For those who don’t live near a “breakup box” location, Burger King is also launching an in-app quiz on their app that will give participants a chance to get a $3 Whopper. In order to receive the deal, guests must answer four out of five questions correctly.

The Whopper Sandwich features a 1/4-lb. beef patty topped with tomatoes, fresh lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and sliced white onions on a sesame seed bun.

Below are the four participating locations.

New York City – 327 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036 (Valid from Feb. 14-16)

San Francisco – 35 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102 (Valid Feb. 14)

Los Angeles – 545 North Victory Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91502 (Valid Feb. 14)

Boston – 150 Everett Avenue, Chelsea, MA 02150 (Valid Feb. 14)

And if this isn’t quite what you’re looking for, check out our full list of chain restaurants with sweet deals for Valentine’s Day.